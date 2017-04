ICBC is funding a new bursary to help youth-in-care learn how to drive.

Minister of Children and Family Development Stephanie Cadieux says the program is for youth currently and who have aged out of the care system.

Cadieux says youth can apply through the Federation of B-C Youth in Care Networks.

There are two bursaries available including up to 1-thousand dollards towards an ICBC driving course and 250-dollars to cover vehicle-related costs like gas and licensing.