There have been some changes to the tax returns for 2016 when it comes to the sale of your property.

Canada Revenue Agency spokesperson, Simrat Bains says you now have to report more detailed information about the sale of your house…..

In the meantime, Bains says, as usual the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program is still operating.

Volunteers can help Canadians with modest income and a simple tax situation by preparing their tax returns free of charge.

To find out if you can get help in your region you can log on to the CRA website (or call 1-800-959-8281).