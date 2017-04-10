Sponsoring a refugee family of 8 has been a rewarding experience for the Qualicum Refugee Sponsorship Group.

And while that group is busy continuing to support the family, the framework for sponsoring another family remains in place.

So, Carol Doering says they want to gauge the level of interest in the possibility of another refugee sponsorship in the area…..

Doring says the current QRSG core group would be willing to help get things started and to mentor others but as a group they are not able to lead such an effort.

Doring says a core group should consist of at least 5 people and if anyone is interested they can contact the Qualicum RSG.