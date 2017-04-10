By 2036, over 30-percent of the CVRD’s population will be over the age of 65.

The regional district is undertaking an Age Friendly Project in Mill Bay to learn more about seniors’ experiences in the community, and how to grow the region with them in mind. This after receiving almost 20-thousand dollars from the province to analyze the needs of Mill Bay seniors and develop an action plan to address those needs.

Dr. Elaine Gallagher is the former Director of University of Victoria’s Centre for Aging, and will be kicking off the project with a free lecture.

She says age-friendly communities don’t just benefit seniors.

The lecture takes place at Brentwood College on Wednesday at 2pm.