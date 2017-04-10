The Cowichan Estuary Restoration and Conservation Association says their recent public information meeting attracted a lot of unwanted and negative attention.

The meeting was being held to share information on the rezoning application in Cowichan Bay that CERCA is opposed to. Jock Hildebrand says a local union put out a notice to members asking them to show up to the meeting and stand up for the rezoning.

Hildebrand says the opposition has to do with the rezoning of the land, and the industrial activity that is taking place under Pacific Industrial Marine.

Hildebrand says over 150 union workers showed up to the meeting under the wrong impression.