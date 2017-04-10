The Jaws of Life were required to remove a driver and passenger after a serious collision in Duncan Sunday afternoon.

The accident took place around 4pm at Frances Road and the Trans Canada Highway. Witnesses say a southbound minivan was turning left off the highway when it collided with a northbound Ford Edge.

Corporal Krista Hobday is with North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP.

Her injuries are also believed to be non-life threatening as well.

The 49 year old driver of the other vehicle and her 14 year old daughter were treated for minor injuries on scene.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The occupants of the minivan are from Alberta, while the occupants of the other vehicle are from Qualicum.