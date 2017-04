It is expected the writ will be dropped Tuesday marking the official beginning of the campaign heading up to election day on May 9th.

But the campaign has already begun.

The Liberals were the latest to release their platform which included a plank specifically for Vancouver Island.

It included a potential 250 dollar tax break for Island residents who use BC Ferries; a new master plan for Cathedral Grove and; spending 25 million dollars on more safety improvements to the Malahat, the Island s busiest highway.

For all of B.C., Clark says the Liberals would freeze personal income taxes for four years, and freeze the revenue-neutral carbon tax until 2021.

From the NDP, Leader John Horgan says his party would freeze B.C. Hydro rates in an effort to make life more affordable for residents. Horgan says his party would also create thousands of jobs in every corner of the province building hospitals, roads and transit and an NDP government would improve health and education services.

He also says his party would bring in 10 dollar a day daycare.

Leader Christy Clark says that daycare plan is a no-go….

In the meantime, B.C. s third-place Green Party has released a plan to offer free daycare for working parents.