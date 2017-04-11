The Vimy Ridge Memorial Service in Duncan took place without any issues, despite a group of protestors camping at Charles Hoey Park, where the cenotaph sits.
The City of Duncan gave the group a “Notice to Vacate” last week, but they refused.
Susan de Bray with the Duncan Legion says the protesters were not at all disruptive. She says they even participated in the event.
De Bray says she wasn’t worried about the campers being there for the ceremony.
The City of Duncan is in the process of seeking an injunction in the courts to remove the campers.