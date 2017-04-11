The search continues for a missing 16 year old girl.

RCMP Constable Gary O’Brien says the police tactical unit may be back at an empty lot at 601 Bruce Avenue on Tuesday after searching there Monday.

Police also exercised a search warrant at 609 Bruce Avenue yesterday (Mon), a home Makayla Chang was sometimes at….

O’Brien says 53 year old Kevin Bacon, a friend of Chang’s, has been located and police have spoken to him, at this point he is not a suspect but may have information that could help find the 16 year old girl.

She’s been missing now since March 17th.