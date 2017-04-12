The stripes are coming off.

RCMP across the country are joining their fellow members in a protest for better pay and working conditions by removing the yellow stripes on their regulation pants.

Sargeant Chris Backus, of the Sunshine Coast RCMP says enough is enough….

The movement began in North Vancouver after the federal government announced a new pay package that fell short of expectations.

Backus says the pay gap between municipal forces and the RCMP is widening, in some cases by 18,000 dollars.

Backus says the RCMP, as an organization, has been a ship taking on water for years and working conditions and pay need to be addressed.