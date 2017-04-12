Cowichan business leaders from six industry sectors were invited to share information at round table consultations to improve the business climate in the region.

The results from these were shared at a business leaders breakfast yesterday hosted by the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce.

Ron Lees with MNP facilitated the roundtables, and says something he heard from business leaders in all sectors was that the Cowichan region needed to develop a cohesive brand or identity to share with the world.

Sectors involved included retail, tourism, technology, manufacturing and processing, construction and real estate, and agriculture.