One woman is recovering from significant injuries at a Victoria-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Duncan yesterday.

Corporal Krista Hobday with North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP says around 6pm, the driver of a southbound pick up truck was unable to stop before striking the pedestrian on Coronation Avenue and the Trans Canada Highway.

The pedestrian is a 35 year old Duncan woman. The driver was a 63 year old Port Alberni man who stopped and remained at the scene until police arrived.