A disturbing incident in the Cowichan Valley.

A badly beaten woman was found at a property near Herd Road after she escaped captivitiy on Tuesday afternoon. She caught the attention of a contractor working nearby, who was able to alert the police.

Corporal Krista Hobday with North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP says police and BC Ambulance responded, and found the woman with severe injuries.

She says they made an arrest in relation to the incident around 6pm last night..

Hobday says the suspect and woman are known to each other and the public is not at risk.

The investigation is ongoing.