North Cowichan Council voted to introduce a new bylaw to prohibit wine and liquor sales in local grocery stores

Mayor Jon Lefebure says most of council were concerned that increasing availability of alcohol would have a negative impact on the community. He says the opportunity to sell wine came with its own complications as well.

Lefebure says a grocery store in Crofton currently sells wine under a rural licence, and this new bylaw would have no affect on that.