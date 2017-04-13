The Cowichan Valley School District has received close to 206 thousand dollars from the province for the Youth Trades Capital Equipment Program.
Superintendent Rod Allen says it’s one time funding spread over three years – and will be used to refresh and renew shop equipment.
The purpose of the grant is to encourage students to try the trades.
In addition, teachers at Khowhemun Elementary are looking for new ways to develop critical thinking, communication and collaboration among students.
As a result, the old computer lab is being transformed into a space where students can demonstrate their knowledge and skills in unique ways.
Allen says the new Khowhemun Innovative Design Centre will give kids different opportunities of showing their intelligence.
The KID Centre features a green screen for video crearion, group work stations and a lego wall.