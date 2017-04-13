RCMP say the community is not at risk after a brazen home invasion in the Chemainus area.

Police say 30 year old Christopher Chesnic of Nanaimo, is reported to have forced his way into a family home with a firearm, and was able to steal money from the home. The resident was home at the time.

Two men were taken into custody by North Cowichan-Duncan and Nanaimo RCMP.

Chesnic is being charged with theft, a number of firearms offences, and unlawfully in a dwelling house.. the second man was released without charges.