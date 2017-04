Four cats found in the Harewood area in Nanaimo have tested positive for FIV within the last month.

FIV, which is exclusive to cats, behaves like HIV in people.

Leon Davis, with the SPCA in Nanaimo says FIV is usually spread through fighting, it can also be spread from a mother to her kittens.

Davis says the only way to prevent FIV in your cat is to keep your cat inside.

There is a vaccine for it, but it hasn’t proven to be all that effective.