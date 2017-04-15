Families can take part in a fun event on Easter Sunday at The Hub at Cowichan Station.

The fundraising event will offer a number of activities including an easter egg hunt, pancake breakfast, bouncy obstacle course and pony rides.

All money raised will go to the Cowichan Station Area Association to support improvements and programs offered at the Hub.

Last year’s event attracted five hundred people and raised over four thousand dollars toward painting and restoring the building, and installing paths, signage and lighting.