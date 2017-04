Ticks have an “ick” factor, but some of them have something much worse.

Ticks can carry a bacteria that can lead to Lyme Disease.

But Dr. Eleni Gelanis of the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says the instance of Lyme Disease developing after a tick bite remains very low….

Gelanis says to avoid ticks, stay out of long grass, wear long pants and use a product with deet.

She says if your dog came on a hike with you, it’s a good idea to check them for ticks too.