BC Ferries has unveiled the latest vessel in its fleet.
It’s the Salish Eagle with a wrap designed by Chemainus First Nation s John Marston.
The Salish Eagle, built in Poland and recently delivered to BC Ferries, will enter service on the Tsawwassen Southern Gulf Islands route at the end of June.
In the meantime, a new route will link the Island to the mainland.
B-C Ferries purchased a vessel to service the new route between Port Hardy and Bella Coola.
Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall says the vessel needs a lot of work.
Marshall notes while the Nimpkish ferry doesn’t offer direct service between the Island and Bella Coola, it will continue it’s route until the new ferry is ready next summer.