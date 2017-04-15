The Salish Eagle, built in Poland and recently delivered to BC Ferries, will enter service on the Tsawwassen Southern Gulf Islands route at the end of June.

It’s the Salish Eagle with a wrap designed by Chemainus First Nation s John Marston.

BC Ferries has unveiled the latest vessel in its fleet.

In the meantime, a new route will link the Island to the mainland.

B-C Ferries purchased a vessel to service the new route between Port Hardy and Bella Coola.

Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall says the vessel needs a lot of work.