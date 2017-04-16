The city of Campbell River is working to monitor the destruction of the estuary by Canada geese.

Over 1400 geese were monitored in the estuary, a 30 percent increase from 2013.

Environmental Strategist Terri Martin says the geese are wreaking havoc on the local ecosystem, with an estimated 12 tonnes of dry vegetation being consumed by the geese each summer.

She says the city and other enviornental organizations are working on a solution.

Martin says having a regional approach is the best way to monitor and improve the situation.