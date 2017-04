The Canadian Forces Snowbirds high in the skies above the Comox Valley for their spring training.

The Comox Air Show has been cancelled for this year, but Captain Matthew Hart says they’re still training for other shows across the country, so residents don’t fully miss out on the fun…

The Comox Air Force Museum is welcoming the Snowbirds for an autograph session from 4 until 5 today (Sun)…

Hart adds that flyers will be in the Valley until April 20th practicing their routines.