The Snuneymuxw First Nation has joined in the effort to plan a new governance model for the Nanaimo harbour.

Douglas White, Councillor and Chief Negotiator for the First Nation says they’ve been largely excluded from decision-making and the benefits of the harbour under both the Nanaimo Port Authority and the Nanaimo Harbour Commission….

The Nanaimo Marina Association and the City of Nanaimo are already on board with the plan to build a new approach to the governance of the Nanaimo harbour.