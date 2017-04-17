ICBC is interested in learning more about the technology aimed at reducing distracted driving.
To that end, Mark Milner says they have issued a Request for Information on the B.C. Bid website….
Milner says if there’s a promising development ICBC may undertake a pilot project to evaluate the effectiveness of the technology.
Milner says the problem of distracted driving is already being tackled through increased fines, police enforcement and public education, but crashes as a result of the practice continue.