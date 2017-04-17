The Mid Island Forestry Initiative has the potential to unlock 3,200 hectares of timber for harvest, create forestry jobs and provide a guaranteed flow of timber for mill operations for years to come.

The party that forms the next government still has to sign onto the deal.

Douglas White, Councillor and Chief Negotiator for the Snuneymuxw First Nation says the Initiative would see some of the last remaining Crown land blocks with forestry potential on Mount Benson and Mount McKay opened up to logging….