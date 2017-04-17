A Nanaimo couple made a generous donation to the Vancouver Island University Theatre Department, in honour of their son Brent Classen.

Eldred and Joyce gave the university 175 thousand dollars to help support technical theatre students.

Chair of the Theatre Department Leon Potter says Brent Classen was held in high regard across Vancouver Island.

The award is available to students who attended a Vancouver Island public school, and demonstrates both financial need and a passion for the stagecraft profession.