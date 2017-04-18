The second week of the B-C Election Campaign is underway with both main party leaders focusing on close races.

N-D-P leader John Horgan made a stop in the central island region on the long weekend, focusing on his party’s promise to freeze ferry fares on major routes and cut fares on minor routes by 15 per cent.

Yesterday, Horgan said his party will build urgent care centres to improve access for people to doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, mental health workers, and many other front-line health care providers.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark was in Campbell River, Comox, Parksville and Nanaimo yesterday (Mon).

Clark says she believes jobs and economic prosperity will be some of the key issues in the upcoming vote, especially on Vancouver Island.

Andrew Weaver, Leader of the B.C. Green Party, unveiled the party’s platform on electoral reform. In it, the Greens would establish a public watchdog to oversee government advertising and communications, impose a multi-year prohibition on lobbying for former senior public office holders, and introduce proportional representation, among other things.

Today (Tues) is the deadline for candidates to file their paperwork to be on the ballot on May 9th.