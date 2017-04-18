Home For Sale Sign in Front of New House

The Vancouver Island Real Estate Board say low inventory continues to limit Vancouver Island buyers.

Cowichan Valley Director Lovina Miller says inventory in the Cowichan region is down by 48-percent with only 147 single family homes actively listed compared to 281 last year. She says it’s very similar compared to other regions on the Island.

President of the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board, Janice Stromar says that properly priced single family homes between 500 and 600 thousand dollars rarely last longer than a day or two, with many selling above list price.