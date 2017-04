The Cowichan Valley School District needs to find 979 thousand dollars to balance next year’s budget.

Secretary Treasurer Jason Sandquist says they have a number of options to get out of the red, including using surpluses from the current school year. He says this budget will be much more straightforward than previous years.

The public will have an opportunity to learn more about the budget and provide input at a meeting tonight. from 5:30 – 6:30 pm.