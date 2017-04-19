52 year old Kehar Sangha has made a court appearance.

He was remanded until his next court appearance next Monday.

He’s facing 9 charges that include aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and unlawful confinement or imprisonment.

The charges stem from a woman who claimed she was held and beaten over a three day period last week.

Her face had been badly beaten and she needed medical attention.

RCMP have been mum on the case since searching a property on Stamps Road where the woman claimed she had been held.