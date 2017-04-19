One third of the schools within School District 68 have been tested for lead in the water.

The engineering firm hired to conduct the water testing has provided recommendations and remediation work for the schools that were tested.

The District’s Dale Burgos says, for some time now, staff have been flushing the water in the drinking water systems first thing in the morning and, he says, that’s a common mitigation procedure.

Other recommendations, Burgos says, included the installation of new water fountains and installing auto flushers, which run the water without someone physically doing it……

As for the lead testing in the other schools, Burgos says the District had planned to do one third of them in each of the next two years, but there may be an opportunity to get the testing done sooner than that.