North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP are reminding motorists that there are ways to help prevent auto theft and theft from vehicles.

Constable Amron Russell says there were over 520 reports of thefts from local vehicles in the past year – and often times, these crimes go unreported.

Some tips to protect your vehicle include bringing your garage door opener and any spare keys with you.

Members of the public are also reminded to observe, record, and report to police if they see suspicious activity.