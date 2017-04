Vancouver Island University is celebrating a milestone.

CFO and Vice President of Administration, Shelley Legin says the amount of scholarships, awards and bursaries is at an all time high…..

Nanaimo residents Eldred and Joyce Classen recently donated 175,000 dollars to the VIU Foundation to create an endowment fund to honour their son.

Brent Classen, an alum of the Technical Theatre Diploma program, died unexpectedly in 2015 at the age of 55.