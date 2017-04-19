The B.C. Green Party released the party’s health platform.

In it, Andrew Weaver says the Greens would focus on promoting wellness, prioritize prevention and primary care, provide effective and efficient acute care, address mental health and addictions, support seniors and protect children.

The NDP announced their plan to expand skills training and apprenticeship programs.

The Liberal’s Christy Clark was in the Peace River region today (Tues) to talk about how there’s only one party with a plan to get Site C built, creating jobs and securing 100 years of clean, reliable, affordable power.