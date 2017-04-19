A disappointing all-candidates debate hosted by the Nanaimo and District Teachers Association.

The debate was to include candidates from Nanaimo/North Cowichan, Nanaimo and the Parksville/Qualicum constituency.

While all of the Green candidates and all of the NDP candidates showed up, none of the Liberal candidates made an appearance.

Association president, Mike Ball says they had lots of notice…..

We put in a call to the Liberal candidates and the campaign manager for Nanaimo candidate, Paris Gaudette called back saying of four invitations to debates, her team decided she would not attend this particular debate.

The Nanaimo/North Cowichan candidate, Alana DeLong has not returned our phone call.

Valerie Richmond from Parksville/Qualicum’s, Michelle Stilwell’s campaign office says Stilwell did not attend because she had a previous commitment.