The City of Duncan has been granted a court injunction from the Supreme Court of BC.

It means the homeless encampment at Charles Hoey Park must come down by 3 o’clock tomorrow (Thurs).

The judge hearing the case agreed the camp is in violation of the City’s Parks and Open Spaces Bylaw.

The Chief Administrative Officer with the City says the campers may now be removed if they do not comply with the order and the order directs the RCMP to be in attendance to enforce the provisions of the order. According to a City news release, Warmland House has confirmed there are enough shelter beds available for all campers who are at Charles Hoey Park.

Even those who have previously been asked to leave the shelter due to inappropriate behavior are welcome to return once their behavior is under control.