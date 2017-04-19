On the hustings….The NDP says they will eliminate interest on BC student loans and offer a 1,000 dollar completion grant to people who complete their studies.

Due to the volume of interest received in its Affordable Homes Strategy, the B.C. Green Party has released a document explaining key elements of their strategy.

The top priority of the Party is to stop speculation in the real estate market and keep housing affordable.

The Liberal leader is in Surrey today where she visited one of the 275 businesses across the province that are working on the Site C Project.