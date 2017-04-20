The Cowichan Valley School District says their dual credit and trades program continues to grow, with 382 students taking part this year.

That’s 22 more students than the year before.

Superintendent Rod Allen says they’ve seen an increase in interest and participation over the last few years, and encourages students to look into the opportunity. He says there is a large variety of classes that are available.

School District 79 partners with Vancouver Island University and Camosun College for the program.