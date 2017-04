The unlawful campers in Charles Hoey Park have until 3 o’clock today (Thurs) to vacate.

That’s after the City of Duncan got an injunction from the court.

The campers are violating the City’s Parks and Open Spaces Bylaw.

Mayor of Duncan, Phil Kent says Warmland House has shelter beds available for the campers….

Kent says there have been public concerns about safety…. //www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/kent-2.wav

The encampment was originally established as a protest to advocate for affordable housing.