A 35 year old man is facing charges from two separate incidents that took place in Duncan on Tuesday.

North Cowichan Duncan RCMP say they’ve arrested Jordan Robert Joseph Kopp after an armed robbery at the Coronatiom Mall around 1pm that day.

Police say he tried to leave with an undisclosed amount of money when witnesses and store owners held him there until police arrived.

He is facing charges of robbery and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Kopp is also accused of assaulting a 51 year old Duncan woman at the Bank of Montreal ATM on Station Street earlier that morning. He is facing charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily hard.

Police say the type of weapon used is not being released to the public at this time. Both incidents are still under investigation.