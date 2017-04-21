The candidate nomination period for the upcoming Provincial Election is now closed. There are 371 candidates representing 18 registered political parties.

The final list in the Cowichan Valley constituency has 7 candidates in the running.

The Liberals have put forward Steve Housser, the NDP have Lori Iannidinardo, Sonia Furstenau is running for the B.C. Greens, James Anderson is representing one of 30 Libertarians running throughout the province.

Ian Morrison, Samuel Lockhart and Eden Haythornewaite are running as independents.

Incumbent, Bill Routley, of the NDP is not running again.

In the Nanaimo/North Cowichan constituency Liberal Alana DeLong, the NDP have incumbent Doug Routley, the Greens Lia Versaevel and Independent, Anna Padden will all be on the ballot.