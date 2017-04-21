The City of Duncan is overhauling their zoning bylaws.

Mayor Phil Kent says the bylaws are related to the Official Community Plan which was reviewed in 2007….

There are some significant changes being proposed in the new zoning bylaw including reducing the number of overall zones, making some changes with regards to density, carriage houses, lot sizes, the highway corridor, food carts, the location of daycares and support for urban farming.

A Community Open House will be held next Thursday from 4 to 7 at the Duncan Pentecostal Church on Truck Road and residents are invited to review and provide comment on the document.