Party leaders squared off for the first time in a leaders debate.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark, N-D-P leader John Horgan and Green Party leader Andrew Weaver battled it out on issues ranging from jobs, transit, housing, and affordability and also faced questions submitted by the public.

Former political science instructor at North Island College, Paul Whyte, says the debate was a sparring match between Clark and Horgan with Weaver waiting to be called on by the moderator.

Whyte says it was interesting to see how the three leaders positioned themselves…

The leaders will meet again next week in an evening televised debate.

Locally, all 6 Cowichan Valley candidates in the race to become the next MLA for the area will participate in a debate on Tuesay at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre…it’s hosted by the Chamber.