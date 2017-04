The camp at Charles Hoey Park in Duncan was dismantled by the City of Duncan just after 9am this morning.

The organizer of the camp Chrissy Brett was arrested, but Mayor Phil Kent says for the most part, the occupants were cooperative.

Kent says the total cost to remove the camp is expected to be high.

Kent says the city maintained regular contact with Warmland House to ensure there are beds available for those campers who wished to relocate to the shelter.

RCMP were on scene to keep the peace.