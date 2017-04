Christy Clark spoke about the Liberal plan to fight for forestry workers and forest dependent communities in Williams Lake on Friday.

Clark says with low commodity prices and the rising tide of US protectionism, forestry is facing tough times.

To help combat that, she says her party will extend the Rural Dividend; plant more trees; and launch a comprehensive Rural Economic Development Strategy.

The NDP leader was pushing the party’s agenda for seniors.

John Horgan says his government would bring back free weekday ferry rides on major routes for seniors, cut ferry fares on minor routes by 15 per cent, freeze ferry fares on major routes, and provide a $400 renter s rebate.

The B.C. Green Party released their transportation platform Friday.

Key elements include investing an additional $152 million to fully match the federal contribution of $460 million for public transit infrastructure and bring B.C. Ferries back into Government as a crown corporation and conduct a full review of B.C. Ferries operations.