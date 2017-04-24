Cowichan Valley residents will have a chance to hear from at least six candidates running in the BC election for this riding at the All-Candidates Forum tomorrow.

The Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event, and Elizabeth Croft is inviting everyone to come out and ask questions.

The Liberals have put forward Steve Housser, the NDP have Lori Iannidinardo, Sonia Furstenau is running for the B.C. Greens, James Anderson the Libertarians. Ian Morrison, Samuel Lockhart and Eden Haythornewaite are running as independents.

The forum takes place at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre, Tuesday at 7pm.