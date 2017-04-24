The CVRD are looking to introduce a soil deposit bylaw, in hopes of preventing scenarios like the Shawnigan Lake contaminated soil dump from happening in the future.
Bylaws Manager Robert Blackmore says the average resident who is bringing a truckload of soil for landscaping won’t really be affected by the bylaw, and will not be required to pay a fee or deposit.
The CVRD is hosting a number of meetings throughout the week.
Monday, April 24 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Cowichan Lake Sports Arena
Tuesday, April 25 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 27 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Cowichan Lake Sports Arena
Tuesday, April 25 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
CVRD office, Board Room
Industry focused but public welcome
Wednesday, April 26 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
North Oyster Community Centre
Thursday, April 27 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Shawnigan Lake Community Centre
Residents can also share their feedback on Place Speak.