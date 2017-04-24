The CVRD are looking to introduce a soil deposit bylaw, in hopes of preventing scenarios like the Shawnigan Lake contaminated soil dump from happening in the future.

Bylaws Manager Robert Blackmore says the average resident who is bringing a truckload of soil for landscaping won’t really be affected by the bylaw, and will not be required to pay a fee or deposit.

The CVRD is hosting a number of meetings throughout the week.



Cowichan Lake Sports Arena Monday, April 24 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.Cowichan Lake Sports Arena Tuesday, April 25 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

CVRD office, Board Room

Industry focused but public welcome Wednesday, April 26 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

North Oyster Community Centre Thursday, April 27 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Shawnigan Lake Community Centre

Residents can also share their feedback on Place Speak.