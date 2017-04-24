RCMP in Oceanside have arrested a man who had barricaded himself in a home in Qualicum Beach.

Mounties went to the home on Grandrose Road around 7:30 this morning (Mon) to check on the well-being after receiving a dropped 911 call.

When they arrived they found the lone occupant of the home, a 41 year old Qualicum Beach man, had an outstanding arrest warrant. He refused to come out of the house.

Out of concern for police and public safety, the RCMP Emergency Response Team and a negotiator were called to attend.

Just after 11 the negotiations came to an end when the man was arrested without incident.

He is now in RCMP custody.