On the provincial campaign trail today
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
Monday, Apr. 24th, 2017
All candidates forum slated for Ladysmith
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
Monday, Apr. 24th, 2017
Weekend fire at property east of Lake Cowichan
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
Monday, Apr. 24th, 2017
Join the Juice FM Music Panel
Ken Nichol
,
Friday, Sep. 30th, 2016
The Ron James…Pedal to the Metal Sweepstakes
Kira Rogers
,
Friday, Apr. 7th, 2017
Juice FM and the CVRD Present: The Beachfront Best Friend Getaway
Michael Lamont
,
Tuesday, Apr. 4th, 2017
All candidates forum slated for Ladysmith
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
staff
Monday, Apr. 24th, 2017
The Ladysmith Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a provincial election all candidates forum.
It goes this Wednesday at Aggie Hall from 7 to 9.
It is free and open to the public and all ages are encouraged to attend.
