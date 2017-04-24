The Liberal leader was in Delta today to talk about her party’s plans to support the 60,000 British Columbians and 140 communities that depend on forestry.

Christy Clark says the Liberals are promising to work with the federal government to negotiate a new Softwood Lumber Agreement with the United States, and support workers, communities, and forest companies as they fight the impacts of unfair countervailing and anti-dumping duties.

John Horgan was in Victoria to talk about improvements an NDP government would make to the transit system there.

BC Green Party leader, Andrew Weaver unveiled the balance of the party’s platform ahead of the televised leaders debate this Wednesday.

He says highlights include initiatives to succeed in the new economy, investments into education, modernizing income security, taking strong action to tackle climate change and nd investing in increasing the supply of affordable homes.